This mom threw a poop-themed party for her daughter's 3rd birthday

When parental "doodie" called for this mom in Missouri, she went above and beyond in fulfilling a special request.

Audrey wanted to celebrate her third birthday with poop as the theme, her mom Rebecca told the Huffington Post.

“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake,’” Rebecca told The Huffington Post. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”

According to the website, the party took place in St. Louis back in October, complete with a "pin the poop" game, a poop emoji-shaped piñata filled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey's Kisses, and .whoope cushion favors.

Rebecca even dressed up in a poop costume. She told the Huffington Post everyone loved the party and thought it was a riot.

“I expected the grandparents to question it, but they all just laughed when I told them,” she added.

For those who might find the decision a little questionable, Dr. Thomas Cooper, a psychologist in Portland, believes it's totally okay.



"My initial thoughts are that, psychologically, there is nothing wrong with a poop-themed party whatsoever," he wrote in an email. "I think it shows that the parents are willing to respect their daughter’s wishes and that they’re willing to be fun and silly."

He added that those skills are really important for parenting and are likely to foster attachment and good relationships.

"This type of parenting teaches non-judgment, open-mindedness, and can help with psychological flexibility," he said. "Also, allowing kids to make decisions (when safe and appropriate to do so) such as a theme for a birthday party can help to increase confidence, agency, self-esteem, decision making, etc. All of which are important life skills."

Rebecca echoed that sentiment with the Huffington Post.

"Audrey is definitely her own person,” she told the website. “I hope she always has the confidence she has now. She is so funny and the best big sister.”

