VERIFY: Is this viral crash picture real?

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 1,600 people have shared a picture on Facebook of a car on its roof, with the caption claiming the driver fled the scene, leaving his pregnant passenger behind.

"What kind of a looser (sic) would cause an accident and end up upside down and run off and leave his (pregnant girlfriend or wife) there without even knowing if they are hurt," Lorraine Ledoux wrote in the post. "Buxton, Hollis area you can see the plate and car if you know him be sure to let him know what a LOSER he is. EVERYONE PLEASE SHARE."

The picture was posted Wednesday morning and has racked up hundreds of shares, with the numbers climbing.

Jessica Brackett is Ledoux's daughter and she says she took the photo Tuesday morning, when the crash happened.

"My husband was on his way to pick up his mother to go to work at 7:10am," she told NEWS CENTER. "When he got to Long Plains Rd and Limington Road intersection in Buxton, that car decided to take a left hand turn in front of him. He tried to swerve around him but you see it didn't work."

Brackett said witnesses say the driver of the car that flipped fled the scene.

"The passenger of the car was a woman," she said. "She told the cop she was the only person in the vehicle and was driving."

Buxton Police could only confirm that a crash was reported March 28 at 7:15 a.m. on Limington Road. That report, however, is not yet complete, so details are still unclear. Both the officer that submitted the report and the police chief are off duty for the rest of the week and could not be reached.

A woman named Trisha Walker who shared the post says she called 911 when the crash happened. She also says the passenger covered for the driver to police.

"This happened right in front of me and I called 911 and he was driving but the woman that is pregnant lied and told the cop she was driving but he knew she was lying because of the marks on her from the seatbelt from the passenger side," she wrote in the post.

Walker hasn't yet responded to a Facebook message we sent seeking her side of the story.

Did you see witness the crash or know anybody involved? Let Kattey Ortiz know and send her an email at kattey.ortiz@wcsh6.com, or send her a message on her Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV