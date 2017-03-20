Viral dad still going strong with pros and cons of kids in college

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Call it the rant heard around the world: Dan Howard made global headlines in December for his sarcastic Facebook video complaining about his kids coming back for break from college.

"I figured, 'Hey, I'll share it with my buddies and my kids on Facebook, get a couple laughs out of it," he said.

Well, he got 5.2 million in just a matter of days, leaving his kids in disbelief about their dad going viral.

"I went onto Boston.com and it was like, Donald Trump, Tom Brady, and my dad's face below the two of them," said his daughter, Colleen. "We were like, how is this real?"

But he's far from done. He's posted a few other videos since then, chronicling the highs and lows of having kids in college.

Dan's personality shines through in his fun and sarcastic posts; his kids say he uses his humor to get them through tough situations.

But then again, sometimes they want dad to just not.

"It's annoying because you'll want to be mad about something," said Colleen, "and then he'll turn it into this huge joke about how dramatic we are. Just understand our problems!"

The funnyman says people have always told him he should get into standup, but his life-long dream is to write for Saturday Night Live.

At the end of the day for Dan and his wife, the most important thing is that his kids are healthy and happy.

"That's the bottom line. That's what we hope for, and fingers crossed, get them out the door!"

