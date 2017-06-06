Windham music teacher honored by the Grammy's

(NEWS CENTER)-- It was about a year ago that Dr. Richard Nickerson found out that he had been nominated for the 2017 Music Educator Grammy Award. Nickerson made it to the quarter-finals, then the semi-finals and then he was named a top ten finalist back in December.



For making it to the finals, both Nickerson and the music program at Windham High School received $1000. Representatives from the Grammy's were in Windham late last week to present Dr. Nickerson with the checks and with his top 10 certificate.



Nickerson who has been teaching music in Windham for 30 years, was moved in particular, by one specific part of this process. "The amount of former students that have reached out to me, that has been overwhelming. I have taught at Windham high school for 30 years now, seems like I have former students who are as old as me, people I have not heard from in 25 years have reached out and that's been really rewarding"



This was the 2nd time in the last three years Nickerson has been nominated.

