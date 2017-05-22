Women wardens: few, but mighty

Women wardens

UNION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Law enforcement careers in Maine are male dominated. In 2015, there were 2,125 male police officers and 153 female.

Currently, there's 119 male game wardens compared to just five females, meaning only 4% of their force is made up of women.

Michelle Merrifield is one of those five game wardens, but for a long time she was the only female working in Maine.

Merrifield patrols on her own with her own boat, snowmobile and ATV, and she wouldn't change a thing.

"I am no different from Sarah Miller, who is another female warden, who is no different from Dave Ross, who is a neighboring warden of mine," says Merrifield, who admits she gets creative when it comes to certain parts of the job. "When I say that, I mean we all have a job to do, we all just go about it differently."

