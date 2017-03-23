NSF giving UMaine engineer more than $500K for voice study

(Photo: Getty)

ORONO, Maine (AP) - A mechanical engineer at the University of Maine will receive more than a half-million dollars to study human voice production.

The National Science Foundation is giving Xudong Zheng (ZOO'-dong JANG) the grant, which will help him lead a project to use computer models to look at sound production.

The university says Zheng's long-term goal is to understand the mechanism responsible for the range, complexity, and uniqueness of the human voice. That will aid in personalized voice care.

The National Institutes of Health says nearly 18 million people in the country reported having a problem with their voice in the past year.

Zheng says a better understanding of vocal function can improve diagnosis and surgical procedures, as well as help people such as singers, telemarketers, and broadcasters.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/24/2017 1:03:00 AM (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2017 WCSH