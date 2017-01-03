Oakland becomes first town in Maine to ban marijuana businesses

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Now that marijuana has been legalized, many communities have put a moratorium in place temporarily banning weed based social clubs or businesses -- but the town of Oakland has become the first to place an outright ban on those businesses.

The ban was approved by the Town Council last week. Members say a moratorium was not an option because the town didn't have the required comprehensive plan in place to do so. The council felt that until the guidelines for establishments and zoning are created they do not want people setting up shop. "We're trying to do what a majority of the citizens would like us to do" Councilman Dana Wrigley said.

Many residents are on board with the ban, but others see it as a set back for the town -- even if it may only be temporary. "I don't like that its a prohibition, because we don't know how the long the prohibition is going to be for" Oakland resident Jeremy Lizzotte said. "I would rather see ordinances and zoning laws, rather than straight up bans that way we can keep it away from schools and stuff like that". Lizzotte is currently working on a petition that would remove the ban and allow residents to vote on the issue in the Spring.

Oakland town councilors say they will adjust the decision based on the towns needs. "It's not permanent" Councilman Mike Perkins said. "As time progresses and as the state gets their ducks in a row as to how they wish to do this, then we will be ready and set".