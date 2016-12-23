Obstacles for Maine veterans getting healthcare in New Hampshire

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine veterans who go to New Hampshire for their healthcare may be denied service, because their Maine driver's license doesn't meet federal requirements.

Maine IDs are not compliant with federal standards, as specified in the 2005 Real ID Law. Maine had requested more time to comply with the law, but ran out of time and never updated the cards.

Now, an Air Force Base in Newington, just over the border in New Hampshire, will no longer accept Maine state ID to enter the Veterans Affairs medical clinic.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-ME) says this is an unnecessary obstacle.

"It's another bureaucratic layer," Rep. Pingree said. "Our veterans already have a frustrating time accessing their health care and we feel this has a ridiculous impact on them."

