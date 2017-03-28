Officer won't face charges in fatal police cruiser crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) - Prosecutors in Maine will not seek charges against a police officer who was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian last year.



The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2o5DObV ) District Attorney Andrew Robinson says the office has determined there is no basis to bring charges against Livermore Falls Officer Troy Reed in the crash that killed 23-year-old Joseph Slaver Jr., of Livermore Falls.



Authorities say a police cruiser driven by Reed hit Slaver when he ran into the road on Oct. 28. Slaver later died.



Lewiston police officer Jeremy Somma, a state-certified accident reconstructionist, says Slaver had a blood-alcohol concentration of .094 percent. He says alcohol could have had an effect on Slaver's decision-making.



Somma says the primary factor in the crash is that Slaver tried to run across the street.



___



Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/29/2017 4:01:45 AM (GMT -4:00)

© 2017 WCSH-TV