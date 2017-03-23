HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Most of us use social media to stay in touch with family or keep an eye on April the giraffe, but for Sergeant Dan Stewart it is an important part of his job.



As a Hampden Police Officer and the resource officer at Hampden Academy he works with a generation that lives in the digital world.



"To me it's a tool that I can find out how the kids are doing, how they're feeling and what's going on in the community,” Stewart said.

Still, he admitted it can be harmful too.



"It's a two-edged sword. When that sword cuts through with Facebook for example you can see when your aunt has a baby, you can see anniversary. It's all great stuff. When that blade comes back through, it's kind of the dark side,” he said.

That dark side includes bullying, harassment and even stalking among some students according to Stewart.

When it comes to even more serious situations, like runaway minors, State Police are paying more attention too.

"What we're seeing is a much more urgent, thorough response from law enforcement,” McDonough said. “Particularly children and runaways with social media and sexual exploitation."

They say they have been able to use social media to help get out information for investigations.

Recently, the runaway of 9-year-old Rowen Ross in Stacyville gained statewide attention on social media sites from State Police to local agencies. There was an outpouring of community support as a result to help track him.

However, the same tool that often helps bring minors home can also be a trigger them to take off.



"One way it's been described is that the accelerator is developing before the brakes,” Dr. Cynthia Erdley said.

Erdley is a professor at the University of Maine and an expert in social media's impact on adolescents.

She says it's all about brain development, reasoning and a feeling of isolation.



"A lot of times the rewards are much higher than the risks. ‘I could meet this exciting person. I could start this great relationship,’" she said.

What can you do as a parent to ensure your child is safe? Erdley suggests simply being tuned in to your child.

She says simply keep tabs on media use, do not allow kids to friend strangers instead be their friend, and find a balance.



NEWS CENTER also checked in with the National Runaway Safeline, an organization aimed at providing resources to A spokesperson for the organization said their efforts have shifted online too.

In 2014, they received as many of 301 calls from Maine. That compared to 161 calls in 2016.

You can find more information on the organization here. They also have a 24/7 number: 1-800-RUNAWAY

For more on how to protect your child from the potential dangers of social media, you can visit StaySafeOnline.org.

Stewart said education is crucial, for parents and teens alike.

"We have to educate," he said. "We have to stay on top of it.

