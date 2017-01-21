On lookout for speeders, police make drug arrest

Brandon Dagnese of Scarborough is charged with unlawful trafficking, failing to stop for police and violation of bail (Photo courtesy of Maine State Police) (Photo: Custom)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police said there was still plenty of marijuana left in Brandon Dagnese's car even after he tried to throw some of it out the window.

The drug arrest began as a speed patrol on Friday morning along the Maine Turnpike in Saco. Troopers said Dagnese wouldn't stop when they tried to pull him over for speeding.

During the chase which extended south for about two miles, police said they could see Dagnese throwing marijuana out the window.

The chase ended on the off ramp at exit 36. Police said a search of the car turned up 3.7 pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested Dagnese on charges of unlawful trafficking, failing to stop for police and violation of bail.

