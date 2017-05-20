One dead, one injured in officer involved shooting in Belgrade.

BELGRADE, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in Belgrade officials said.

According to the Kennebec Journal police say one person was killed and another injured.

It happened at a mobile home on Oakland road around 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors told our reporters they heard yelling and gun shots before officers arrived. One woman who called 9-1-1 says the people involved were being loud and belligerent. Witnesses also say they heard more gunshots after officers were on the scene.

Neighbors say, once officers arrived, they were told to shelter in place until early Saturday morning.

The names of those involved have yet to be announced. Officials say this investigation is ongoing.



The Attorney General's office is investigating because an officer discharged a gun.

