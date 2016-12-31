One dead, one saved after raging N.H. home fire, police

House fire in Mapleton (Photo: WCSH)

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman dies and a man is rescued after a raging fire engulfs a home in N.H., according to Nottingham Fire and Police Departments.

Police said they rescued a man around 9:20 p.m. Friday from a burning home on 176 Stage Road, in Nottingham. They were unable to rescue the female because the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Police are still investigating how the fire started, however, they believe it originated in a 1st-floor bedroom and rapidly spread.

The victim's identity is not known at this time. Police said they will make a positive identification once the autopsy is finished. The survivor is being treated at Exeter Hospital.

State Fire Marshal Degnan said it's important to have working smoke alarms in your home. In the event of a fire, immediately exit your home and call 911.

