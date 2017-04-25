One Maine high school makes Top 20 best school national report

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A magnet school in northern Maine has been named in the Top 20 Best High Schools in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report.

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone was ranked at number 19 overall. It was also ranked the #1 high school in Maine, the #6 magnet high school overall, and the #10 STEM high school overall.

The report says the school has a 93% graduation rate, with 139 students enrolled this year, and a 7-to-1 student to teacher ratio.

One other Maine high school made the top 500 overall - Falmouth High School was ranked at 328.

Wells High School was ranked at #801 overall, Greely High School came in at #963, and Freeport High School rounds out the Top 5 Maine high schools at a national ranking of #1256.

