‘One Morning in Maine' island donated to Nature Conservancy

(Portland Press Herald) — A Maine island made famous in the iconic children’s book “One Morning in Maine” will be protected as a place of inspiration and wonder, thanks to a donation by the family of writer and illustrator Robert McCloskey to the Nature Conservancy in Maine.
The conservancy announced the donation of the 6.2-acre Outer Scott Island in Penobscot Bay, off Deer Isle, on Monday. The McCloskey family donated a conservation easement on the property to the Nature Conservancy in 1974. Monday’s announcement of the ownership transfers further ensures its protection, the conservancy said.
