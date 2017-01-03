One of Maine's last Shakers dies, now only 2 left in the world

SABBATHDAY LAKE, Maine (Associated Press) -- One of the only three living Shakers in the world has died.

Sister Frances Carr of The Shaker community at Sabbathday Lake died yesterday at home after a brief battle with cancer. She was 89 years old.

The Shakers settled in 1783 at Sabbathday Lake, one of more than a dozen such communities throughout the country at the time.

It's now the only active Shaker community in the country.

NEWS CENTER's own Bill Green sat down with Sister Frances back in 2000 to learn how she made fruit cake.

The Shakers' numbers declined because members are celibate and the group stopped taking orphans like Carr, who arrived as a 10-year-old.

Carr remained hopeful that the Sabbathday Lake community would grow.

