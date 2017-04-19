Meth lab bust in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Madawaska couple was charged with operating one of the largest methamphetamine labs ever discovered by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

MDEA, working with Madawaska Police, arrested Carl and Casie Thibeault. They were charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated operation of a meth lab and endangering the welfare of a child. The couple’s two young children lived at the house.

The home was secured Tuesday night and the MDEA meth lab team was called in. That team, specially trained to gather evidence, arrived in Madawaska late Wednesday morning.

Drug agents said this is one of the largest meth labs MDEA has encountered. Agents said they seized large quantities of meth and more than 80 containers used to make the highly addictive drug.

36-year-old Carl Thibeault was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and his 34-year-old wife, Casie, was released on bail. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services was called to assist in placing the two children into a safe location.

This is the 15th meth-related response by MDEA this year. Last year, MDEA had 125 meth-related incidents

Also assisting the drug agency were the Madawaska Fire Department, Maine DEP, Aroostook Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

