Opening day fans hopeful for future of Scarborough Downs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Saturday was opening day at Scarborough downs - but the exciting event was tainted with news making race lovers nervous.

The future of the racetrack is up in the air because an agreement to sell it has been reached.

Bob Nadeau, a longtime driver, has been racing and watching at Scarborough Downs for over 40 years. He remembers the ‘good old days.’ “Oh in the 70s and 80s, it was beautiful,” he said. “You could not see the asphalt, there were so many people. Now, all you see is the asphalt. You don't see people.”

What was once a thriving social spot is now only partially open and struggles to get a crowd.

Nadeau says he isn't entirely sure what's caused people to stop coming to watch the races.

“My heart – I feel that the biggest reason is that there are so many other things people can spend their buck on,” he said.

The future of the track is up in the air - the buyers have said they need to assess whether or not it would be feasible to keep it open, or to use the land for something else.

Longtime race lovers remain hopeful. “I hope - and this is just hope - that they will continue and find it feasible for them to operate this as a racetrack,” said Nadeau.

But he and others remain realistic - and hope the new buyers will give the track a desperately needed update.

“My ideal situation? Tear this down,” said Nadeau. “Take the race paddock and bring it over here so the public can see the horses, ok? And use the clubhouse. Utilize it. Years ago, we used to go in the clubhouse on a Saturday night. I could bring my wife and friends if I was racing.”

With some repairs - and a lot of advertising - those at opening day are hopeful to see races stay in Scarborough for many years ahead.

Copyright 2017 WCSH