Our screens are aging us

(NEWS CENTER) -- You've probably heard the warnings that UV rays are bad for our skin. Now scientists are focusing on how light from your phone, tablet, and computer screens could lead to premature aging.

It's a growing concern for dermatologists, unlike UV rays which cause changes in the skin like wrinkles and brown spots HEV exposure, what you get from the screens, doesn't cause immediate changes, but researchers think over time the light penetrates deep into the skin weakening it.

Some of the things you can do to add layers of protection is adjust the blue light setting on your computer monitors and phones. Some smartphones offer a "night mode" setting.

