Ryan Esbjerg shovels a rooftop of a home in Portland.

A man who lives in Maine is helping shovel people's roofs and driveways to raise money for his company to grow its reach.

Ryan Esbjerg is the founder of "Flex Your Face," an online community where people from all over the world share moments in their day that make them smile.

"We celebrate the moments in our day that make us smile," said Esbjerg. "When [people] are in those tough times when they may not feel like there's any reason to flex their face, they come to the online sites and see all the other people talking, and that, in turn, causes them to smile.

Esbjerg said he has dealt with those tough times: his parents divorced and lost friends to addiction. He said this was a challenge from a mentor to create light out of dark times.

He is shoveling people's rooftops and driveways to raise money for new camera equipment, which he will use to shoot video for "Flex Your Face University," where people share 60-second videos of skills they have that they would like to share with others.

