Outpouring of support for a Clifton family after deceased son's Patriots-signed football was stolen. (Photo courtesy Fickett Family)

CLIFTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An outpouring of support from the local community for a family who lost their son back in August.

Thomas Fickett was killed in a car crash last August. When he was five years old, he got an autographed football signed by several Patriots players.

According to his Dad, Thomas was a huge Patriots fan. The family was hoping to place that football next to his urn while watching the big game but believes the football was stolen during a recent trip.

Christopher Fickett Thomas's dad, said the community has stepped up.

He said many people have reached out including football coaches, Principles of high schools and even the New England Patriots themselves who sent a care package including an autographed football.

While NEWS CENTER was talking with Christopher, he received more gifts including another signed Patriots football from former UMaine Coach Jack Cosgrove.

Fickett said the support his family has received is incredible.

“It's kind of bitter sweet, it's awesome the support, but then it kind of makes you more sad too cause it makes you miss your son. He didn't realize the effect that he had on people out there and everybody that knew Thomas is you know gave us a lot out crying of support...We'll watch the game as we always do. I know he's watching, he's right here, he'll be right here with us” said Fickett.

The family is offering a $1000 reward for the football with no questions asked.

