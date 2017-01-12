Outrage pours over video showing dog chained to top of cage on I-95

(Photo: Facebook video, Brenna Cronin)

Flagler County authorities are currently investigating a video that surfaced on Facebook showing a dog chained to the top of a cage that was traveling on I-95 headed toward Flagler.

The video, which has more than 400 shares and nearly 30,000 views, is quickly gaining traction within the community.

WARNING: The video contains inappropriate language for some viewers.

A First Coast News viewer, Julie Andrews, sent us the video and said "We just want this to be aired in hopes of catching that guy. It is clearly a dangerous situation for the dog and given they are pits, we all know (they are) most likely fighting dogs."

The original post also states that the dog has an "S" carved into its leg.

The person who originally shared the video stated she was not able to get a license plate number.

We reached out to Flagler Humane Society and we were told that Animal Control is investigating.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

(© 2017 WTLV)