Overshot turn takes down power lines

A crash in Weston leaves two log trucks tangled in power lines

WESTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A crash in the fog brought down power lines onto two tractor trailers in Weston.

Maine State Police said 56-year-old Michael Steeves of Weston was hauling logs along Route 1 at about 9 p.m. on Thursday. As he attempted to turn right onto Cropley Road, troopers said he got disoriented in the fog and veered into a utility pole.

Steeves's truck broke the pole and splayed the wires into the road. Another log truck trailing behind Steeves was also tangled in the wires, although police said the second vehicle was not damaged.

Route 1 was closed for more than two hours while the trucks were freed from the wires.

