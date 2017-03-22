Parents empowered by Supreme Court ruling in special ed case

(AP) -- Parents of learning disabled students say a unanimous Supreme Court ruling will make it easier for them to insist on appropriate services for their children, and harder for the schools to say no.



The court on Wednesday said that it's not enough for school districts to get by with minimal instruction for special needs children. They must design programs to let the students make progress, and be prepared to explain their decisions when challenged.



Maryland parent Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, president of the nonprofit RespectAbility, calls the decision "epic."



The court struck down a lower standard endorsed by President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, Neil Gorsuch.



The ruling in the case of an autistic teen in Colorado helps clarify the scope of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/23/2017 12:52:16 AM (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2017 WCSH