Parents plead for return of deceased son's stolen, Patriots-signed football

Thomas Fickett, age 5, holding the signed football in question. (Photo: Fickett family)

CLIFTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Christopher and Tina Fickett are offering a reward for the return of their late son's autographed football.

Their son, Thomas Fickett, a die-hard Patriots fan, was killed in a car accident back in August. When he was five years old he was given a autographed football signed by players Adam Vinatieri, Lawyer Milloy and Bobby Hamilton.

Christopher, Tina and their other son, Chris, were looking forward to watching the Pats play in the Super Bowl this weekend. In memory of Thomas, they were going to place Thomas' signed football next to his urn during the game, except when they went to get the football from their closet, they noticed that it was missing.

Christopher believes that it may have been stolen during their recent family trip to Key West, Florida. They are offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the football, no questions asked.

The Ficketts ask that if you or anyone you know finds the football, please call them at (207) 949-7484. Or drop it off at their home at 49 Fickett Mountain Trail, Clifton, ME 04428.

