Passenger grateful to be alive after car plunges into icy river

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The passenger in a vehicle that crashed into an icy pond in Biddeford spoke about the accident and his efforts to get help for his friend who couldn't get out of the car.

Shaun Barter was with his friend Karen Merrill on South Road in Biddeford. Merrill was driving when her Jeep lost control in the snowy conditions and went off the road, down an embankment and plunged into a pond.

"It was survival mode, I was scared but I knew I had no choice, I had to rescue myself and Karen," said Barter.

He managed to open his door and escape, but Merrill said she couldn't move. Barter made his way up the embankment and yelled for help until a passerby stopped and called 911.

In that time, the car had submerged until there was only about a foot above the water.

Biddeford firefighters, who had just done ice rescue training the day before, arrived on scene.

They quickly put on survival suits, grabbed ropes and helped Merrill escape through a car window.

"We've been conducting ice rescue trainings, testing new equipment and practicing skill sets like tethering someone from shore," said Kevin Duross, Deputy Fire Chief.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia. Barter says they are both sore and tired but grateful to be alive.

