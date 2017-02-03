Patriots fans share superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LI

Our producer Jessica has to watch every game with her oldest dog, "Braddock" (far left), even if they go to a friend's house. (Photo: Costa, Christopher)

Patriots fans are gearing up for the team's Super Bowl LI matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Febrauary 5.

Many fans have interesting and unusual superstitions, traditions, and rituals they perform in order to ensure a Patriots win.

Kerri DeMerchant has a Tom Brady jersey that she bought in 2004 that she said she has never washed. She also has a pair of Patriots socks that she got in 2006. She has never washed those either. She also has a favorite pair of Patriots earrings that she wears every game.

"Might be gross, but it works, because we're winning. Go Patriots!" said DeMerchant.

Others get really into it, like Monique Levesque Hebert.

"During playoffs and during the Super Bowls, I've been painting my face and also paint the face of my dog Brady. I've been doing that since 2001 for all playoff games and for all Super Bowl games," said Levesque Hebert.





Some even resort to idol worship.

"I have a Patriots bobble head that I hug and say 'please win today,'" said Arlene Fish in a Facebook post.

Libby Burke said she has an Uncle Sam figurine even shares the manger with Baby Jesus during Christmas -- she wrote, "I begin every game with a few words that end with 'just do your job!'"





Sean Turner wrote, "Don't eat or drink anything from opposing teams city; grow beard during playoffs."

Even the Falmouth Fire and EMS chief Howard Rice allowed his crews to wear Patriots gear to work over the weekend.





The Falmouth Fire and EMS crew is allowed to wear Patriots gear this weekend for the Super Bowl.

