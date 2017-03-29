Patriots Super Bowl Trophy coming to Bangor

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England owner Robert Kraft celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—If you are sad that the Patriots football season is over you may be in luck. Patriots fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with the team's Super Bowl LI Trophy at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday. According to a news release sent out by Cross Center officials, the latest Super Bowl trophy won by the New England Patriots will be on display in a show of appreciation to the fans. A Patriots cheerleader and mascot, Pat Patriot, will accompany the trophy during its Bangor stop and will be available for photo opportunities from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The trophy will remain on display for photos until 5:00 p.m.

They say, guests must bring their own camera for their photo opportunity. In anticipation of long lines, please note that there will be a limit to one photograph per person or one photograph per group. This photo opportunity with the Super Bowl trophy is free and open to the public, but due to time limitations, a specific amount of tickets will be issued on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis in the Grand Ballroom.

Fans should use either of the Cross Insurance Center entrances located closest to Main Street (corner of Buck/Main St or behind the Paul Bunyan Statue) to enter the venue. After entering the venue guests will be directed to the trophy by staff. All arriving for the photo opportunity with the trophy should note that The Bangor Home Show will also be taking place at the Cross Insurance Center during the same time, but that parking lots will be open and free for both events.

