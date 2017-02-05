Pat's countdown to dynasty

(Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES)

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan has a deep passion for the New England Patriots, and is counting on the team to do their job on Sunday night. Here is his countdown of the last four Super Bowl championships the team has won.

Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 1: 'We Are All Patriots' (2002)

Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 2: Drought, Deluge and other D-Words (2004)

Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 3: Three Out of Four Ain't Bad (2005)

Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 4: The Butler Did It (2015)

Copyright 2017 WCSH