Pats fan leaves sign for Goodell in Scarborough

Courtesy: Josh Carmichael (Photo: WCSH)

Scarborough, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Someone took several footballs, deflated them, and nailed them to a telephone pole near the corner of Black Point Road and Route 1.

But why there?

Maybe it's because that's the road that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has to take to drive to his summer house in Scarborough.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed the new addition to the pole this morning and sent us a photo.

The DeflateGate debate continues on in New England, and it seems no one will let Goodell forget about it.

