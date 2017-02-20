Pawn shop manager says shooting victim did not seem drunk

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The manager of Coastal Trading and Pawn in Portland did not wish to speak on camera, but told NEWS CENTER that he was there on Saturday when Chance Baker purchased a pellet gun.

According to witnesses, Baker then went outside in the parking lot of Union Station Plaza and pointed the gun at people.

Moments later, he was shot and killed by police.

The manager at Coastal Trading and Pawn said that when Baker was in his shop, he did not appear drunk and did not even smell like alcohol.

He also said that there are no forms involved in purchasing a pellet gun - and that Baker was able to walk in and buy once just like any other customer.

RELATED STORIES: Police shoot man carrying pellet gun

Portland Police identify officer in Saturday shooting

Family, friends remember deceased Chance Baker

Friends of Chance Baker say something had changed

Copyright 2017 WCSH