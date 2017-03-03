PAWS WITH PURPOSE: Training Maine police K9s

VASSALBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – An elite group of dogs work with police all over Maine to keep you and your family safe.

The Maine State Police K9 Unit is made up of 25 certified teams that each go through extensive training.

“When we hit the streets, when we go to work, It’s a totally different mentality,” Maine State Police Trooper and K9 handler G.J. Neagle said.

Neagle and his partner Draco are one of those teams. The respect and bond between the two is clear when watching them in action. Draco is a dual-purpose patrol dog, doing everything from search for drugs to track down missing people.

The pair spend every moment of the day together and that starts out with an incredible respect achieved through training.



"Establishing that communication between you and the dog first and foremost. Obedience is the foundation to everything else that we do,” he said.

Neagle remembers one incident in particular where they were able to track down a missing woman.

"The moment we found her, brought her back to her family it clicked. Made it all worth it,” he said.

But Draco is not the only dog in Neagle’s life. He is his second patrol dog, and the self-proclaimed dog lover also has a pet dog for his family at home.

It's a female chocolate lab. She's great at home. The difference between and my K9 partner Draco right now is that he and I are together every single day,” he said.

Neagle said Draco finds work fun and loves every moment of it. He is an integral part of their work—serving the state with pride.

"It's a very tight bond,” Neagle said. "All that dog wants to do is just work."



When Draco eventually retires, he like many police K9s, will stay with his partner.

