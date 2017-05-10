RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a toddler at a daycare in Raymond Tuesday evening.

According to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy, a child under the age of two was found dead at the Peek-A-Roo Daycare.

Spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland says daycare workers put the boy down for a nap and when they went to get him he was unresponsive. McCausland said the boy had recently been sick.

McCausland says State Police investigate all deaths for people under the age of three and that there was nothing suspicious about the boy's death.

McCausland says an autopsy could be done as soon as Wednesday.

State Rep. Joe Bruno says the boy was in the foster care system.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WCSH-TV