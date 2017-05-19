Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Alton Elementary

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ALTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday near Alton Elementary School.

First responders were called to the scene, but few details were immediately available concerning the age of the pedestrian and severity of the incident.

Alton Elementary is part of RSU #34.

NEWS CENTER's Tennyson Coleman is en route to the scene and will provide updates on Twitter.

