Pen pals and politics

BAR HARBOR, (NEWS CENTER) -- Every week an elderly woman living in Bar Harbor writes a letter to Governor LePage—and he replies! He even mentioned his pen pal in his state address on Tuesday night. Over the last couple of years, they have built a strong relationship through their pens.

Allison Salsbury was invited to that speech but health held her back. She didn’t even know LePage mentioned her until the next day.

“No! I didn’t know that, nobody told me that,” she said.

It was the best news she heard all day.

“Dear governor Paul, the press is here right now interviewing me,” said Salsbury, as she wrote LePage another letter. “I must be an important person. I heard my name was mentioned on TV last night, but I’m sure I was in bed.”

Two years ago, Allison Salsbury started writing to Governor LePage about important issues.

She never expected a reply…

“Thank you so much for the nice card,” said LePage in his letter. “Yes, domestic violence is something we need to speak out against.”

Over time, their bond grew stronger. And he surprised her again. This time by referencing her at his state address.

“She really understands the plight of being elderly,” said LePage.

“It makes you feel like you’re part of what should be,” said Salsbury.

When asked what it feels like to be pen pals with the governor—her answer was simple.

“I really feel honored but I never really thought about it. You know he’s just a person that’s trying to do something for the state of Maine,” she said.

And his replies encourage her to keep the friendship going…

“What did I write on this one?” she said, looking at one of her letters. “Friends are like balloons, if you let them go, you can’t get them back. So I’m going to tie you to my heart so I will never lose you.”

And next to her heart, lies the necklace Govenor LePage sent her. She wears it every day.

“I was amazed when I got it, I was so happy,” she said.

It is a small token of appreciation but it symbolizes something much larger.

“You can’t buy friendship,” she said.

Allison has met Govenor LePage twice in person but she hopes to meet him again before her 89th birthday this summer.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ