Penobscot Theatre Company: Lumberjacks in Love. (Photo by Magnus Stark. Penobscot Theatre Company)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Penobscot Theater Company is set to open their production of Lumberjacks in Love. It is the Maine premiere.

The musical is about "four burley lumberjacks" who "seek to find love in the most unlikely of places, and end up ordering a mail order bride and this is what happens when she shows up" said Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.

The show is directed and choreographed by Dominick Varney. The cast is all local.

"The music, the singing and dancing is not only adorable, but the score for this show is beautiful...This show is just full of laughter and it feels really really good" said Newport.

The show begins previews Thursday night.

For more information visit the Penobscot Theatre Company's website.

