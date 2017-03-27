Person attempts to steal $760 worth of teeth whiteners from Hannaford

(Photo: Hannaford via Augusta PD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The desire for a perfect smile has apparently reached new levels.

A person is accused of attempting to steal nearly $800 in teeth whiteners from a Hannaford Monday.

Police in Augusta are asking the public for assistance in locating the person, who was caught on camera at the supermarket – presumably located in Augusta – and seen leaving in an orange Dodge Caliber.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident took place at the Hannaford on Cony Street or Whitten Road.

Do you have any information for police? If so, contact Officer Nyberg at todd.nyberg@augustamaine.gov.

(Photo: Hannaford via Augusta PD)

(Photo: Hannaford via Augusta PD)

© 2017 WCSH-TV