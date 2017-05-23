WLBZ
Person lifeflighted after incident involving tractor in Lagrange

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 8:59 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

LAGRANGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A person was evacuated Monday night via LifeFlight following an incident involving a tractor in Lagrange.

A Penobscot County dispatcher described the event as "a person vs. tractor collision," and said a deputy was en route to the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near Smith Road.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

