Pilot makes safe emergency landing at northern Maine airport

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pilot made a safe emergency landing at Northern Maine Regional Airport Wednesday, city officials said.

According to Presque Isle spokesperson Kim Smith, a pilot flying a Wiggins Aircraft Freight Carrier reported landing gear problems around 11:00 am Wednesday. After a flyby, airport officials identified landing gear problems in the aircraft.

The pilot then flew for more than an hour to burn fuel while emergency crews responded at the airport, laying down foam for an emergency landing.

Smith said the pilot was able to land safely without injury, a feat Smith credited to the pilot's military experience. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The airport was closed from 11 am - 3 pm, however, the runway remains closed.

