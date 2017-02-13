Pizza joint rides out snow storm, keeps doors open for crews

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As the mammoth nor'easter walloped the state with relentless snow, many businesses and schools shut down for the day for obvious safety reasons. But one business owner decided otherwise.

Bella Gia's Restaurant kept their doors open Monday, offering a space for plow drivers, road crews, and anybody else who needed it.

"The vendor showed up in the middle of the massive storm and delivered this food," co-owner Jeremey Miller told NEWS CENTER. "So there's no reason to not have the ovens on, when we can hang out and watch TV while offering a warm place to eat."

He said people can even bring their own boxed lunch if they want to, and will try to have a full staff around dinner time when the storm dies down.

"We've gotten a few phone calls asking, 'Are you serious? You're really open?" he said.

Right next to the restaurant is an Irving gas station, the only other business in the area that is also open.

"We're right across the street from the fire department and EMS," said Miller. "They know we're here for them."

