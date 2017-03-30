Plover season starts Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With plover season upon us many locals are concerned about the welfare of these endangered birds. The birds roam the beaches From Saturday, April first through Labor Day.

A Facebook group, dog moms of greater Portland crafted a helpful post to remind dog owners of this season: "We want these endangered birds to thrive!! They are very hard to see unless you are a few feet away and they are attempting to build nests now. Please keep your dogs close to you and away from the areas close to the dunes so that the birds can settle and find good nesting areas!"

The group writes, beginning this Saturday, April first, there are restricted areas that off limits to dogs on Higgins and Ferry/ Western Beaches. On other beaches, dogs need to be leashed. These areas are typically marked and have been since they were "established in 2014 to give the plovers more protection."

The group warns residents, "disrupting them (plovers) in any way is a federal offense and has the potential to shut our beach down to dogs."

