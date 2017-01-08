Plow truck driver discovers deadly fire

Flames of fire

CHINA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

A plow truck driver discovered the fire along Three Mile Pond off of Mayflower Lane in China shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters found the man's body outside the house after they responded. The home was destroyed in the blaze.

Four fire marshal investigators are investigating how the fire started.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released pending family notification.

