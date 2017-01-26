Police: 2 ran drug operation through N.H. Burger King drive-thru; code word 'extra crispy'

(Photo: via NH1)

EPPING, N.H. (NH1) — Police said they managed to bag a pair of street-level drug dealers using a local fast food drive through to sell marijuana.

Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said Thursday that Raymond residents Garrett Norris, 20, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested Saturday after police were tipped off to the drug operation using the Burger King restaurant drive-through window.

"We obtained enough evidence that pointed to the employee, Norris, was selling marijuana though the drive-through. It was substantiated with the with sting operation. We went in later that evening and arrested him and the shift manager," said Wallace.

Wallace said the sting was conducted with the Epping Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff's Department and the Rockingham County Attorney.

Wallace said buyers would arrive at the restaurant and ask for "Nasty Boy." "Once it was verified he was working they had to ask for their fries extra crispy." Money was exchanged at the drive-through window.

The drugs were not put with any food ordered but were sold in a separate container.

"We always heard rumors that employees were selling illicit drugs through some fast food restaurants. It was never substantiated until Saturday night."

Police say the operation did not involve the franchise owners and was restricted to the two employees arrested.

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Dearborn was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug. She also faces charges of unlawful possession of alcohol.

The pair were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 28.

