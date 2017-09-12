DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— Police and Game Wardens are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Dover- Foxcroft. Police say, Dahlia Rae Sharrow, has been missing since 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Her family says she is not answering her cell phone and they are getting very concerned.

Dahlia Rae Sharrow is 13 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall. She weighs 90 lbs and has blonde hair with green dye in braids and has blue eyes.

She was seen wearing a red sweat shirt, blue jeans with glasses, blue sneakers, and last seen near the Dunkin Donuts in Dover-Foxcroft.



Police are asking for people to search from their vehicles as not to contaminate the area, so they can use search dogs.

If anyone has any information they should call 564-3304

