Police arrest suspect who fled chase ending in Palmyra cornfield

(Photo: via Maine State Police)

DIXMONT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The suspect involved in a Sept. 21 police chase that ended in a Palmyra cornfield was arrested Friday.

► Man on the run after police chase ends in cornfield

According to the agency's Instagram, Maine State Police issued a search and arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jesse Weeman, who was located at his residence in Dixmont and taken into custody without issue.

Weeman has not yet been charged. He's being held at Somerset County Jail.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV