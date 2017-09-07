Police: Bangor man arrested after throwing flaming bottle at another person

Robert Smith

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— A Bangor man was arrested and charged with Arson and Aggravated Assault Thursday. According to Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters, police and fire fighters were called to a report of a fire at an apartment building on Hudson Street Wednesday night.

He says their investigation revealed that a bottle containing a flammable substance was thrown during a dispute causing the fire. Betters said, one man at the residence received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Betters said, Robert Smith, 53 years old of Bangor, was arrested Thursday afternoon by Bangor Police Detectives and charged. Smith was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he is currently being held. His bail was set at $20,000.

Betters said the matter is still under investigation by the criminal investigation division.

