Police charge estranged wife with Acton murder

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police have charged 46-year-old Kandee Weyland with the murder of Scott Weyland.

State Police say Kandee is the estranged wife of the victim.

The incident occurred on Milton Mills Road Wednesday afternoon.

State police were called to the scene to assist York County Sheriff's Office.

They say Scott Weyland was assaulted outside of his home and died after being transferred to Goodall Hospital in Sanford.

The cause of death will be released after an autopsy which will most likely happen on Thursday.

Police say Kandee Weyland's first court appearance will likely be Thursday or Friday.

(© 2017 WCSH)