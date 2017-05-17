Police charge parents for infant's death after exposure to meth

Bradford Ross and Kayla Austin courtesy Concord Police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old infant in New Hampshire who died last year was exposed to and ingested methamphetamine, and his parents have been charged with negligent homicide and manslaughter.



Police responding to the Concord trailer home of 25-year-old Bradford Ross and 21-year-old Kayla Austin in August said their son wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.



At the time, police saw packages of meth, receipts and ledgers in the home suggesting the drugs were meant for sale. Ross and Austin were arrested on drug charges; they have since been out on bail. The couple also have a daughter who is a toddler.



Police said their investigation of their son's death continued. After gathering evidence and consulting with medical experts, they arrested the couple on Tuesday. They face arraignment Wednesday; it wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.

