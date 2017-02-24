Police defuse domestic dispute in Fort Kent

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

FORT KENT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home, after his estranged girlfriend fled the house.

Police say they were called to the home on Route 11 Friday night for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, the suspect had locked himself inside the home, and the victim had managed to escape.

Police say the man was threatening self-harm. That situation was resolved by 9pm, according to police.

