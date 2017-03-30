Police departments struggle to fill vacancies

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police departments all over Maine are having problems finding new officers.

The director of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association says job openings that used to attract hundreds of applicants often get just a few dozen people applying now.

Brunswick is one of those places. The town has a shortage of patrol officers right now, after losing seven people in 2016. Chief Richard Rizzo says they have two new officers training at the police academy, but they won't be patrolling on their own for about six months.

Meanwhile, Chief Rizzo says, the department has four other vacancies and is only seeing a handful of applications. He says Brunswick's starting pay is only average — $41,200 for high school graduates and $45,200 for those with a college degree.

Rizzo says pay is only one factor he thinks is discouraging young people from applying for police work.

"It's just these young folks are finding other jobs that seem more interesting to them," Rizzo said. "[For] a lot of reasons: it's shift work, more stressful work, the pay — for the pay they can make the same or a little less, not work weekends."

Rizzo and his officers say the shortage of people is putting a strain on everyone in the department to cover the shifts. Patrolman John Roma, a 13-year veteran, says some people like the added money but that the overtime burden hit everyone.

"But right now it's more that everybody's getting large amounts of overtime because we need the bodies on the road," Roma said. "We have certain requirements for minimum staffing so we can handle the call volume every day and we have to meet those."

One of the steps Brunswick is taking is offering signing bonuses — $5,000 for hiring an experienced officer. Westbrook police are doing the same thing, offering $7,000 signing bonuses for experienced officers.

Brunswick is also trying a longer term strategy, working with the Boy Scouts to start an Explorer Scout post to interest teenagers in law enforcement.

